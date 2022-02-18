Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Chairman Purchases $826,500.00 in Stock

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 50,000 shares of Newmark Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.53 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.17. Newmark Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $984.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.23 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 28.92%. Newmark Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NMRK shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmark Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Newmark Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,742,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,844 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in Newmark Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 6,542,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,622,000 after buying an additional 278,092 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Newmark Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,080,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,021,000 after buying an additional 481,240 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Newmark Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,855,000 after buying an additional 100,975 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Newmark Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,031,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,689,000 after buying an additional 25,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

