Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Shares Gap Down to $9.05

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.05, but opened at $7.91. Nexa Resources shares last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 1,006 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEXA. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nexa Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average of $8.22.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. This is an increase from Nexa Resources’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Nexa Resources’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 22,480 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 69,540 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $556,000. 7.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

