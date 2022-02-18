Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) PT Set at C$17.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) has been assigned a C$17.00 target price by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
Nexa Resources has a 1-year low of C$8.35 and a 1-year high of C$15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.37.
Nexa Resources Company Profile
