Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) PT Set at C$17.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) has been assigned a C$17.00 target price by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Nexa Resources has a 1-year low of C$8.35 and a 1-year high of C$15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.37.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

