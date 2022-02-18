NFT Alley Reaches Market Capitalization of $21,733.51 (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. NFT Alley has a total market cap of $21,733.51 and approximately $41,183.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT Alley coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0420 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, NFT Alley has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00044741 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,885.00 or 0.07115957 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,540.90 or 0.99995472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00048909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00050524 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003019 BTC.

About NFT Alley

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

NFT Alley Coin Trading

