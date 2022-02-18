NIO (NYSE:NIO) PT Lowered to $35.00

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its target price cut by research analysts at CLSA from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. CLSA’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.59% from the company’s previous close.
NIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. 86 Research raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NIO in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.58.
NYSE NIO opened at $24.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.19. The stock has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 2.37. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04.
About NIO
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
