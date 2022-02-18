Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Shares Up 0.9%

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) was up 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.93 and last traded at $14.93. Approximately 568 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.79.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NKRKY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.50.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj engages in the manufacture of tyres. It operates through the following segments: Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, Vianor, and Other Operations. The Passenger Car Tyres segment covers the development and production of summer and winter tyres for cars and vans. The Heavy Tyres segment comprises tyres for forestry machinery, and special tyres for agricultural machinery, tractors, and industrial machinery.

