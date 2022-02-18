North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Given “Outperform” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$26.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NOA. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities raised shares of North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a hold rating and a C$22.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$25.44.

Shares of NOA stock opened at C$19.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$567.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of C$13.00 and a 52 week high of C$22.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.69.

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.05 per share, with a total value of C$90,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,116,857 shares in the company, valued at C$38,209,268.85.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

