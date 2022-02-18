North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) PT Raised to C$30.00 at National Bankshares

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 50.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NOA. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.50 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday. boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.20.

Shares of TSE:NOA traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$19.88. The company had a trading volume of 71,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,079. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$596.86 million and a PE ratio of 13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. North American Construction Group has a one year low of C$13.00 and a one year high of C$22.00.

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,116,857 shares in the company, valued at C$38,209,268.85.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

