Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.36. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 4,490,528 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NAK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.20 to $1.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $182.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.65.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAK. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 1,195.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 62,308 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 136.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,457 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 62,060 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 13.87% of the company’s stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

