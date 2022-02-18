Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report issued on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy company will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.72. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.58 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NOG. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $24.15 on Thursday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.03%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,054,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,708,134 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,353,000 after acquiring an additional 147,007 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,315,310 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,859,000 after acquiring an additional 688,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 3,137,591 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,168,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

