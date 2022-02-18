NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) CFO Sells $27,956.04 in Stock

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.97. 8,555,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,975,588. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.73.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,404 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 82,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 341.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 22,255 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

