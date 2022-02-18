Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $115.55

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $115.55 and traded as high as $119.20. Nova Measuring Instruments shares last traded at $118.61, with a volume of 56,279 shares traded.
NVMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.50.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07.
About Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI)
Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
