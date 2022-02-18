Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $115.55

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $115.55 and traded as high as $119.20. Nova Measuring Instruments shares last traded at $118.61, with a volume of 56,279 shares traded.

NVMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.50.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVMI. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 585,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,212,000 after acquiring an additional 148,511 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 587.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 34,559 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,722,000 after acquiring an additional 37,090 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $626,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

About Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.