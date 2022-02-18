Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 460.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,909 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,175,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,014,000 after acquiring an additional 93,552 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,342,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,663,000 after buying an additional 270,517 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,190,000 after buying an additional 250,878 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,208,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,007,000 after buying an additional 81,489 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,693,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,626,000 after buying an additional 62,829 shares during the period. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $102.45 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $241.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

NVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. DNB Markets downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Danske upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

