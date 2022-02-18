Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report released on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ FY2022 earnings at $4.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,645. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $62.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.24.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $673.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.