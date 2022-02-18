Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $673.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.41%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS.

Shares of NUS stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.99. 833,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.44. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $62.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

NUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 423.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 347,985 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 386,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,073 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 225,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after purchasing an additional 67,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 48,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

