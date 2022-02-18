Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Nutrien updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.200-$11.800 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $10.20-11.80 EPS.

NYSE:NTR traded up $2.11 on Thursday, reaching $77.17. 4,358,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,086,314. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.29 and a 200-day moving average of $67.96. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $78.76.

Get Nutrien alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 349,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,409 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $996,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Nutrien by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays set a $84.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.47.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.