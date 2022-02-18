Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Lifted to Hold at Atlantic Securities

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Atlantic Securities to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a C$79.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities’ target price indicates a potential downside of 17.84% from the stock’s previous close.

NTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$80.00 price target for the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Nutrien from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$85.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$85.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$83.50.

TSE NTR traded down C$1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$96.15. 551,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,157. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$92.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$85.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77. Nutrien has a 52 week low of C$66.05 and a 52 week high of C$99.96. The stock has a market cap of C$54.88 billion and a PE ratio of 13.69.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

