Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Short Interest Down 27.6% in January

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the January 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE NKG traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $12.79. 3,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,964. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.63.

Get Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $468,000. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $425,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 15,538 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.