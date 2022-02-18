NVIDIA Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the computer hardware maker on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd.

NVIDIA has decreased its dividend by 34.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. NVIDIA has a dividend payout ratio of 3.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NVIDIA to earn $4.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.7%.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $245.07 on Friday. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $267.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total transaction of $74,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 980,012 shares of company stock valued at $309,415,310. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 294.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,277,063 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 296.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 966,474 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $200,215,000 after acquiring an additional 722,447 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 216.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 394,364 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $89,623,000 after acquiring an additional 269,693 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 324.2% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 42,072 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,374,000 after acquiring an additional 32,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 305.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Wedbush lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.43.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

