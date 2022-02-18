NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $329.43.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $7.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $237.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,294,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,410,961. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $267.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.16. NVIDIA has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $594.15 billion, a PE ratio of 71.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 980,012 shares of company stock worth $309,415,310. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.