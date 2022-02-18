Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc Sells 241,366 Shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Stock

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) insider Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 241,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $3,386,364.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 271 shares of Eagle Point Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $3,794.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 104,162 shares of Eagle Point Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $1,458,268.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 28,753 shares of Eagle Point Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $402,829.53.

On Friday, February 4th, Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 70,590 shares of Eagle Point Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $988,260.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 34,000 shares of Eagle Point Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $477,360.00.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 200,000 shares of Eagle Point Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $2,870,000.00.

Shares of NYSE ECC opened at $13.96 on Friday. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $15.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.68 million, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.03%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.40%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the third quarter valued at $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

