Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

OVLY stock opened at $19.22 on Monday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $158.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average of $17.79.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $12.85 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. Oak Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.08%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $390,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 31,009 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 41,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,224 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the second quarter worth $1,841,000. Finally, M3F Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 288,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the period. 24.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.

