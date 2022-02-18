Oaktree Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 150,000 Cascadia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CCAIU)

Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CCAIU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $14,612,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $14,612,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $14,612,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $7,232,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $7,269,000.

Get Cascadia Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Cascadia Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,458. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.02. Cascadia Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $11.61.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cascadia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascadia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.