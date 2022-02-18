Oaktree Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 150,000 TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp III (NYSE:TRTL)

Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp III (NYSE:TRTL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

Separately, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRTL traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.67. 202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,716. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68. TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp III has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.15.

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III is based in Leawood, Kansas.

