Oaktree Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,245,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,002 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vista Oil & Gas were worth $16,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIST. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vista Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 60,986 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Vista Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $730,000. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vista Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $777,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 39,672 shares during the last quarter. 14.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE VIST traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.92. 43,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,718. The firm has a market cap of $600.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82 and a beta of 3.26. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $7.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

