Oaktree Capital Management LP Invests $1.93 Million in Healthwell Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:HWEL)

Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:HWEL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000.

Separately, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth about $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HWEL remained flat at $$9.62 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,225. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.65. Healthwell Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78.

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I is based in Winnetka, Illinois.

