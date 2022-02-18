Oaktree Capital Management LP Makes New $1.95 Million Investment in Good Works II Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GWII)

Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Good Works II Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GWII) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned about 0.68% of Good Works II Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Good Works II Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Good Works II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Good Works II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Good Works II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Good Works II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $391,000. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GWII remained flat at $$9.81 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 35,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,148. Good Works II Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80.

Good Works II Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Good Works II Acquisition Corp. is based in United States.

