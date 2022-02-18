Oaktree Capital Management LP Takes $2.47 Million Position in Gladstone Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLEE)

Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLEE) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,956,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,967,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,166,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Gladstone Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $9,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLEE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,738. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96. Gladstone Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.92.

Gladstone Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Gladstone Acquisition Corporation is based in McLean, Virginia.

