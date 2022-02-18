Oaktree Capital Management LP Takes Position in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc (NASDAQ:MEOAU)

Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc (NASDAQ:MEOAU) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,360,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,360,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,737,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,530,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,195,000.

Get Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition alerts:

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.27 during trading on Friday. 9 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524. Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.32.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEOAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc (NASDAQ:MEOAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.