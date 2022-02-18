Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) and The American Energy Group (OTCMKTS:AEGG) Critical Review

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) and The American Energy Group (OTCMKTS:AEGG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Obsidian Energy and The American Energy Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obsidian Energy $220.00 million 3.02 -$576.07 million $4.17 1.97 The American Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The American Energy Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Obsidian Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Obsidian Energy and The American Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obsidian Energy 99.13% 78.07% 35.32% The American Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Obsidian Energy has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The American Energy Group has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Obsidian Energy and The American Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Obsidian Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 The American Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Obsidian Energy presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential downside of 8.76%. Given Obsidian Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Obsidian Energy is more favorable than The American Energy Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Obsidian Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Obsidian Energy beats The American Energy Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests. Its property portfolio includes Cardium, Viking, and Peace River. The company was founded on December 27, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About The American Energy Group

The American Energy Group Ltd. is an energy resource company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties. Its portfolio includes Yasin Block, Zamzama North, and Sanjawi projects. The company was founded on July 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Wilton, CT.

