Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.71 EPS

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.71), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:OPI opened at $25.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $31.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

OPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Office Properties Income Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 143.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,768,000 after acquiring an additional 196,442 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 63.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 16,489 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 54.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 29,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the third quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

