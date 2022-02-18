Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 11.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.
Shares of Oil States International stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $6.36. 780,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $390.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 3.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average is $5.92. Oil States International has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $9.49.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.
Oil States International Company Profile
Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.
