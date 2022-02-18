Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.25 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.99% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Oil States International, Inc. is a diversified oilfield services company. With locations around the world, Oil States is a leading manufacturer of products for deepwater production facilities and subsea pipelines, and a leading supplier of a broad range of services to the oil and gas industry, including production-related rental tools, work force accommodations and logistics, oil country tubular goods distribution and land drilling services. Oil States is organized in three business segments Offshore Products, Tubular Services and Well Site Services. “

Oil States International stock opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. Oil States International has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $390.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 3.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Oil States International had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oil States International will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 1,840.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 169,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 16,940 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oil States International during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oil States International during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oil States International during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

