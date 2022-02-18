Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Short Interest Up 44.1% in January

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the January 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 856,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

ODFL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.65.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $290.40. The stock had a trading volume of 18,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,367. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $325.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $206.57 and a 52-week high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,109,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,472,919,000 after acquiring an additional 49,624 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $693,087,000 after buying an additional 88,213 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $681,957,000 after buying an additional 35,843 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $425,536,000 after buying an additional 70,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,155,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

