Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 170,269 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,856,864 shares.The stock last traded at $18.32 and had previously closed at $18.92.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average is $17.59.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 66,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

