Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 301.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 261,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.09% of Old Republic International worth $6,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 64.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,830 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $45,146.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ORI opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.03. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.86.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

ORI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.