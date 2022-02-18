Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a growth of 49.3% from the January 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 782,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In related news, CFO Stewart Kantor sold 25,000 shares of Ondas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $209,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 153,380 shares of company stock worth $1,209,140 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Ondas alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONDS. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Ondas by 55.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 176,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 62,579 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ondas by 227.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 962,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,644,000 after buying an additional 668,324 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ondas in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Ondas by 293.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 187,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 139,901 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Ondas during the second quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Ondas stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40. Ondas has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $14.70.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. Research analysts predict that Ondas will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ondas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.