ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at Morgan Stanley

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

ONE Gas stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.18. 761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,898. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.55. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $62.52 and a twelve month high of $81.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.75 and a 200-day moving average of $71.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,139,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,171,000 after purchasing an additional 50,610 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,745,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,602,000 after purchasing an additional 30,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,753,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,020,000 after purchasing an additional 45,587 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 70.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,429,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,941,000 after purchasing an additional 592,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,421,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,332,000 after purchasing an additional 234,312 shares in the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

