ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at Morgan Stanley

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.71% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.
ONE Gas stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.18. 761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,898. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.55. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $62.52 and a twelve month high of $81.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.75 and a 200-day moving average of $71.64.
ONE Gas Company Profile
ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.
