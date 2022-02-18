OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) will announce earnings of $2.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for OneMain’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.54 and the lowest is $1.92. OneMain posted earnings per share of $3.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneMain will report full-year earnings of $8.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $8.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.08 to $10.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stephens lifted their target price on OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

NYSE OMF traded down $1.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.00. 810,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,260. OneMain has a 12 month low of $45.84 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 36.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

