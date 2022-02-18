ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Short Interest Update

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900,000 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the January 15th total of 6,120,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Level Four Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in ONEOK by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.77.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.97. The stock had a trading volume of 33,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.28. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $42.55 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

