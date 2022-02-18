Opaleye Management Inc. Invests $3.18 Million in Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX)

Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,459,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ AVTX traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,060. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25. Avalo Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

In other Avalo Therapeutics news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 491,097 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $486,186.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 999,154 shares of company stock valued at $974,993 over the last three months. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

