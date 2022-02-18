Opaleye Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 311,300 Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 311,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000. Opaleye Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Akebia Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $15,575,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 123,507.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,883,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882,252 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 40.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,405,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after acquiring an additional 972,862 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,052,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,470,000 after acquiring an additional 877,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 70.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,827,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,927,000 after buying an additional 757,149 shares in the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$1.80 during midday trading on Friday. 48,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,298,689. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AKBA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Akebia Therapeutics Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

