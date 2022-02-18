Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) Short Interest Down 19.1% in January

Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the January 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OPWEF stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. Opawica Explorations has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26.

About Opawica Explorations

Opawica Explorations, Inc is a junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties. Its projects include Arrowhead, Bazooka East, Bazooka West, TKL Teck, and McWatters Property. The company was founded on September 17, 1975 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

