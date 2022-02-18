Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) Short Interest Down 19.1% in January

Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the January 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
OPWEF stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. Opawica Explorations has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26.
About Opawica Explorations
