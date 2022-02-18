Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 92.31% and a net margin of 19.26%. Organon & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

OGN traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.11. The stock had a trading volume of 184,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,525. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

