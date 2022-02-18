Organon & Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:OGN)

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

NYSE OGN opened at $36.37 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.76.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 92.31%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $628,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

