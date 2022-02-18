Orosur Mining (LON:OMI) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.34

Orosur Mining Inc. (LON:OMI) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.34 ($0.17) and traded as high as GBX 12.90 ($0.17). Orosur Mining shares last traded at GBX 12.88 ($0.17), with a volume of 1,945,192 shares traded.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.87 million and a PE ratio of -122.20.
Orosur Mining Company Profile (LON:OMI)
