Osaka Gas (OTC:OSGSY) Raised to “Buy” at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Osaka Gas (OTC:OSGSY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTC:OSGSY opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. Osaka Gas has a 1-year low of $34.19 and a 1-year high of $37.50.
