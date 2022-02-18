Osaka Gas (OTC:OSGSY) Raised to “Buy” at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Osaka Gas (OTC:OSGSY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTC:OSGSY opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. Osaka Gas has a 1-year low of $34.19 and a 1-year high of $37.50.

