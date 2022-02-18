Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) – Cormark issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Cormark analyst N. Dion forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

NYSE OR opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.06. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,260.26, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter worth $773,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 223,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 40,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. 51.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

