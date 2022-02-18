Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,405 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Otis Worldwide worth $37,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 76.2% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OTIS. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $76.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.31 and a twelve month high of $92.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.79 and a 200-day moving average of $85.23.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

