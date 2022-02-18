Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Shares Gap Up to $3.22

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.22, but opened at $3.43. Ouster shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 24,328 shares changing hands.

OUST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Ouster from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ouster in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ouster from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ouster presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.48.

In other news, major shareholder Krishna Kantheti sold 4,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,520.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster during the second quarter worth about $98,779,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ouster by 593.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,370,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Ouster in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,457,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ouster by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after acquiring an additional 927,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ouster by 272.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,270,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 928,985 shares in the last quarter. 20.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

